Today’s (Aug. 17) installment of “Big Facts” featured a visit from Eldorado Red, a familiar face on the esteemed Atlanta-based podcast show. Big Bank, Baby Jade, and DJ Scream sat with the Omerta Lifestyle CEO for a conversation about a variety of topics; there was no talking point left undiscussed.
To kick things off, DJ Scream wanted Eldorado Red’s opinion on society’s biggest dilemma right now, to which the artist responded, “N**gas is crazy!” He went on to acknowledge the different levels of what can be considered “crazy,” how the lack of resources and financial stability cause a great deal of frustration throughout urban communities, and the severe consequences of unstable mental health. People handle the weight of life in unique ways, and, unfortunately, many are not able to manage the pressure of what it costs or takes to provide for themselves and their families. However, as highlighted during the discussion, the overwhelming desire of wanting to provide can be motivation to find a successful hustle. “It’s what’s in you. Some of the most prominent people in life come from humble beginnings,” Big Bank explained.
Red revealed that he wishes his family was in a healthier economic position when he was growing up. “I probably would have been a whole different person. I probably would have never seen a prison. I probably would have never been into none of the s**t I was into in the past,” the serial entrepreneur admitted.
Moreover, Big Bank wanted to know what Red thought about the difference between the young and older men of today’s society. “Them young n**gas got money. The real money. We ain’t have that,” he replied. Back in the day, Gen X had more influence and ability to persuade the younger generation with their resources — such as a few dollars for the ice cream truck to stay out of trouble — or a few words of wisdom and encouragement. Now, their successors, millennials and Gen Z, have the same access to those resources and more when social media and updated technology are considered. The newer generations are able to make a profit without ever even meeting someone in person. Acquiring millions of dollars and the ability to persevere at a young age makes the youth a lot less persuasive and gullible, Red argued. “It’s a double-edged sword ’cause, like, you happy to see them with the money. But, at the same time, you can’t really steer them in a way that you could back in that era,” the Atlanta resident admitted.
Furthermore, the “Big Facts” family asked for clarity on Eldorado Red’s definition of a snitch. “A snitch really is someone that agreed on something operating outside of the law in the underworld, and when the consequences came, you ain’t stand up on your actions,” Red stated. The crew and their special guest were united on the idea that civilians, such as people who witness a crime and call the police to report what they’ve seen, are not snitches. However, a person living the street life and committing those same acts of crime, is expected to live up to a certain code of confidentiality.
If you liked the recap of this week’s “Big Facts,” make sure you stay tuned in for new episodes every week. Also, don’t forget to watch the latest show here.
