Gen Z Is The Most Unapologetic Generation Yet -- And They Don’t Care
00:08:05
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  05.12.2023

In this new “REVOLT Black News” segment, the show’s host and Managing Editor Mara S. Campo has a discussion with Gen Z Black women about their determination to put themselves first — unlike the generations that preceded them — and live by their own terms!

REVOLT BLACK NEWS
