Justice is being called for in the case of a 21-year-old Texas man after an arrest left him hospitalized with serious injuries last week.
The incident unfolded a little before noon on Friday (Aug. 11) when a woman reported Keandre Green for “exposing” himself in an alleyway after he had been jogging. According to the police report, Duncanville authorities responded to a call in the alley of the 900 block of Wayne Avenue. The woman claimed that she saw “a Black male wearing red shorts and [a] white shirt, possibly in his early 20s, exposing his penis.”
When the cops arrived, Green told them he was just jogging and stopped to pee, but the police conducted a background check and discovered that he had an active warrant for family violence. CBS News reported that Green was left with three back fractures after the officers attempted to arrest him. The brutal treatment has sparked outrage and calls to release any body or dash camera footage that may have captured the arrest. However, police said they will make that decision after they review the clips.
His lawyer, Justin Moore, told reporters that Green’s family violence warrant was requested but never approved by a judge. “We don’t see a warrant that was signed by any judge in Dallas County on any online database request for a warrant,” Moore said, according to CBS News. “For Duncanville PD to put that out there as an excuse for breaking a young man’s back is really sad and disturbing.”
“Keandre was unjustly targeted after a simple act that many have done — taking a quick relief in a hidden alley,” the lawyer wrote in an Instagram post that showcased footage of his injures. “Scared for his life and unarmed, he ran when confronted by police. The subsequent brutal arrest, including a knee on his neck, has resulted in severe spinal injuries that may change his life forever.”
He continued, “Legally, officers are bound by the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable seizures. The Supreme Court in Tennessee v. Garner has ruled that officers cannot use deadly force on a fleeing suspect unless they have reason to believe the suspect poses a significant threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or others. Keandre, who was unarmed, fleeing due to fear doesn’t justify the brutality inflicted upon him.”
Moore also revealed that Keandre Green was initially chained to his hospital bed at Methodist Charlton Medical Center while under arrest. “An act of further dehumanization,” he added. “His phone, his private property, was later confiscated without clear cause. Where is the transparency?”
