Soulja Boy is at it again, this time claiming in on Twitter that he is the one responsible for the new wave in hip hop. His tweets were posted on Sunday (Aug. 13) as the entire rap world celebrated the 50th anniversary of the culture. The festivities occurred across the country from Friday to all weekend.

The rapper’s first tweet stated: “When I came in the game, they said I killed hip hop. But really, I birthed the new wave of hip hop with internet/streaming. Ahead of my time. #HipHop50.” A subsequent post added: “Now everyone vlogs their career like me. Now everyone uploads their music to the internet. Now everyone goes live for their fans. I started it. Thank me or not. Flowers/Credit or not. #HipHop50.”

The rapper has never been shy about giving himself accolades, regardless if fans thought he deserved them. In some cases, others have agreed. At the 2023 BET Awards held in June, a segment paid homage to artists who went viral for the dances they created with Soulja Boy and his song “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” as the main focus. In case you forgot, he was the first hip hop artist to reach viral status on YouTube with the dance he created in 2007.

However, the declaration of being the pioneer of the streaming era and social media interactions has some scratching their heads. While Soulja was the first rapper to earn 1 million likes on a single tweet, other claims of being the first rapper to take a selfie and being responsible for the creation of FaceTime has been less well-received. Regardless of whether fans believe his latest comments, his effects on hip hop culture are undeniable and he is undoubtedly an iconic innovator in the rap game.

Check out what Soulja Boy had to say below.