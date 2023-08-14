On Friday (Aug. 11), PINKYTHARAPPER dropped off a new single titled “PROBLEM,” her first official single since signing with Equity Distribution. Produced by XIXI, the hard-hitting cut serves as both a proper introduction for anyone not familiar and a reminder to her critics. “One thing about it, them b**ches gon’ feel this energy, I been humble, so only b**ches askin’ what got into me, take it how y’all want it, y’all b**ches never was friends to me, I f**ked that n**ga plug so good, now he send his bricks to me,” she spits on the booming effort. The track also comes with a Polish’d Productions-directed clip that sees her catching vibes with loved ones in a colorful setting.
Over the past couple of years, PINKY made waves via a series of freestyles and cyphers, all of which quickly placed her at the forefront of the DMV hip hop scene. In July, she revealed her new partnership with Equity, which was quickly followed by high-energy raps over the instrumentals for Cam’ron’s “Killa Kam” and Peezy’s “2 Million Up.”
In the above Instagram post, PINKY opened up about her forthcoming LP and what fans can expect. “I’m giving y’all my all in this album… every tear, emotion, loss, win, happy, sad, good or bad, it’s all there,” she stated. “A lot of us share the same story, that’s why I feel so comfortable expressing it. I told y’all we got a relationship! The more y’all support and stand behind me, the more I give y’all. This album going shake the city, the world, and the naysayers. I know a lot of people don’t think I can produce real songs because I wasn’t able to show y’all that side of me, but patience is a virtue and it’s going be beyond worth the wait.”
Press play on PINKYTHARAPPER’s “PROBLEM” below.
