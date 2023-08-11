Kai Cenat has broken his silence after getting arrested and booked on multiple charges related to a riot that erupted in New York City last Friday (Aug. 4) during what he said was suppose be a “safe and fun” giveaway.

In a Twitch livestream titled “FIRST STREAM AFTER NEW YORK,” he addressed the situation that left several people injured. “I am beyond, bro, disappointed. Bro, beyond disappointed in anybody who became disruptive that day, bro. 100 percent, that s**t is not cool,” he said.

“I want people to know that none of that was my intention, you feel what I’m saying? I had good intentions for this whole thing and none of that was my intention, bro. Not only that, but I don’t condone any of the things that went on that day. None of that was cool. When we do things like this, it not only needs to be safe, but it needs to be fun,” the 21-year-old continued.

“It has been my dream to want to give back to the community that made me who I am, bro,” Cenat added. “But after Friday, bro, I’ve come to realize the amount of not only power but influence that I have on people.” He also noted that he watched videos of people jumping on top of cars. “And I’m asking myself when I’m watching the video, ‘Why? Like, why?’ You feel what I’m saying?” the streamer stated. He later recited a prayer and apologized to “those who’ve been affected by this whole thing.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Twitch personality, who did not have a permit for the gathering, had thousands of people descend on Union Square after he promised to give away PlayStation 5 consoles and gift cards. According to ABC News, police made 65 arrests and 30 of them were juveniles. Cenat was charged with at least two counts of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.