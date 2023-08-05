Kai Cenat got more than he bargained for after his huge giveaway landed him in the custody of police in New York City on Friday (Aug. 4). He was released late that evening after being charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, according to CNN.

Earlier that afternoon, the Twitch personality was at the center of pandemonium when thousands of his fans and young people flooded the streets of Union Square in excitement for a chance to get their hands on free electronics as part of his and fellow AMP livestreamer Fanum’s spontaneous PlayStation 5 giveaway. The duo reportedly also said microphones, webcams, gaming chairs, and more would be up for grabs.

At first, the gathering was peaceful, with the main concern for law enforcement being the obstruction of traffic. The chaotic scene began to unfold shortly after 3 p.m. Excitement quickly swelled into an out-of-control crowd when agitators immersed themselves in the gaming community. “You had people walking around with shovels, axes, and other tools of the construction trade,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey during a press conference.

Social media influencer Kai Cenat is charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after thousands-strong crowds gathered in Union Square in New York City for a giveaway, leaving dozens of people arrested and several police officers injured. https://t.co/LCVbWRDmRM pic.twitter.com/Bn272obDIF — CNN (@CNN) August 5, 2023

The NYPD responded with its highest disaster response — a Level 4 — when commands for the crowd of thousands to disperse fell on deaf ears. Unruly attendees began to loot from street vendors and outdoor restaurant patrons, and they lit fireworks that were aimed at police. “It was uncontrolled. It took us a while to get it under control. And a lot of young people got hurt,” said Maddrey.

The event, which was executed without a permit, resulted in 65 arrests, half of which were underage fans, and several civilians and police officers were injured, reports The New York Times. Cenat livestreamed portions of the event; however, videos have since been removed from Twitch. Despite his announcing that several of the electronics would be given away at 4 p.m., it seems as though attendees ultimately came up empty-handed.

The 21-year-old internet sensation has 6.5 million followers on the streaming platform, making him the most popular personality among his peers. At the time of this report, Cenat has not issued a public statement.