During a press conference yesterday (Aug. 18), the Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance footage of at least 100 people ransacking a 7-Eleven convenience store in South Los Angeles. The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Monday (Aug. 15) on Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard.

Authorities say the street takeover began nearby before spilling into the store. Police released the footage hoping viewers would be able to recognize the suspects. All persons involved in the incident face multiple charges, including grand theft, looting and vandalism. Detective Ryan Moreno said, “There was one employee who was working at the time and they feared for their life.”

According to reports, the large group not only stole items and vandalized property, but threw items at the employee as well. “It turned into a real angry, somewhat mob mentality. They come inside the store, they start ransacking the place, taking everything, whatever they can — food, cigarettes, lottery tickets. Someone tried to grab the cashier box,” Moreno added. In a news release, the LAPD revealed, “Motorists flooded the intersection and blocked traffic with their vehicles from all directions to create a ‘pit’ in the middle of the intersection.” They said, “Motorists recklessly drove in a maneuver known as ‘doing donuts’” just before the Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven attack.

‘Flash mob’ looters ransack a 7-11 after a street takeover at Figueroa and El Segundo, in Los Angeles, on August 15, 2022.

Other locations were recently hit. pic.twitter.com/AP2Rr2g0vQ@RedFreckles111 — Watchman 🇺🇸 (@JohnD91394640) August 19, 2022

Sources add that the crowd quickly disbanded at the South Los Angeles location before authorities arrived on the scene. That same night, another similar takeover was reported along the 110 freeway. Moreno said, “There were people on the freeway that were trying really to get to places they had to go, some had family emergencies and they’re just sitting there stuck, so these guys can do their thing. People are getting really tired of this.”

Officials are asking for anyone with information about these incidents to contact the South Traffic Division detectives at 323-421-2500 or email STD[email protected]