On Thursday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video was shared by careyann327 that shows a Black child being arrested by what appears to be a Lansing, MI police officer. According to those heard in the background, said child was merely taking out the trash for his residence when the incident took place.

As other officials arrived to assist the lone cop, an older Black man (who someone off-camera said was the boy’s father) approached to see what was going on. While much of the exchange is inaudible, said man described the kid as “perfect” while questioning the need to put him in handcuffs, a tactic that he felt would only create “trauma.” “You always use that as an excuse, man,” the guy stated following the officer’s response. After a short time, the child appeared to be released to the older individual and could be seen walking behind him in tears. “All these cops for a teenage kid… He got a right to speak. Wrong description and s**t,” spectators opined as the presumed parent continued to berate the police.

Many of the commenters felt that the parents of the child should take legal action for what occurred. “They cannot question him without his parents or guardian. He needs to sue the department,” said user animalas in response to the four-minute clip. “I wouldn’t even listen to the cops… I would tell them to take the handcuffs off and wait for my lawyer. This is so ridiculous, that poor young boy!” stated kerrileelawrenceapelu. Meanwhile, taylor.wicks12 wondered how authorities ended up in that parking lot in the first place. “Y’all focused on the dirty cops. I’m focused on the dirty neighbor who called them,” the user remarked.

You can watch the TikTok video in its entirety here. Hopefully, the situation will become clearer in the days to come.