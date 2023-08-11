Photo: Douglas Sacha/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  08.11.2023

On Thursday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video was shared by careyann327 that shows a Black child being arrested by what appears to be a Lansing, MI police officer. According to those heard in the background, said child was merely taking out the trash for his residence when the incident took place.

As other officials arrived to assist the lone cop, an older Black man (who someone off-camera said was the boy’s father) approached to see what was going on. While much of the exchange is inaudible, said man described the kid as “perfect” while questioning the need to put him in handcuffs, a tactic that he felt would only create “trauma.” “You always use that as an excuse, man,” the guy stated following the officer’s response. After a short time, the child appeared to be released to the older individual and could be seen walking behind him in tears. “All these cops for a teenage kid… He got a right to speak. Wrong description and s**t,” spectators opined as the presumed parent continued to berate the police.

Many of the commenters felt that the parents of the child should take legal action for what occurred. “They cannot question him without his parents or guardian. He needs to sue the department,” said user animalas in response to the four-minute clip. “I wouldn’t even listen to the cops… I would tell them to take the handcuffs off and wait for my lawyer. This is so ridiculous, that poor young boy!” stated kerrileelawrenceapelu. Meanwhile, taylor.wicks12 wondered how authorities ended up in that parking lot in the first place. “Y’all focused on the dirty cops. I’m focused on the dirty neighbor who called them,” the user remarked.

You can watch the TikTok video in its entirety here. Hopefully, the situation will become clearer in the days to come.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Disgraced former officer Tou Thao given 57-month sentence for role in George Floyd's death

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

NASCAR's Noah Gragson slammed by social media over meme mocking George Floyd's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Family of man who was eaten alive by bed bugs in Fulton County Jail reaches $4 million settlement

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Ousted white officers plead guilty after assaulting two Black men with a sex toy

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Jadarrius Rose said he feared for his life during police K-9 attack in Ohio

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Ohio Officer Ryan Speakman has been fired after bodycam footage showed him unleashing a K-9 police dog onto a Black man

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Justice Department launches a civil rights investigation into the city of Memphis and its police force after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.27.2023

Former Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler pleads not guilty in the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.25.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" takes on police tactical units' violence against Black people

By Aqua Boogie
  /  07.24.2023

Black man attacked by police dog in Ohio after surrendering to authorities

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

New York City reaches a more than $13 million settlement with George Floyd protesters over police tactics

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

Black filmmaker speaks out after filing a lawsuit against LA police following an incident where he was allegedly tased

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Derek Chauvin seeks to appeal his 2021 conviction to the US Supreme Court after being found guilty of killing George Floyd

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Two St. Louis officers charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping and severe beating of a man

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Disgraced former officer Tou Thao given 57-month sentence for role in George Floyd's death

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

NASCAR's Noah Gragson slammed by social media over meme mocking George Floyd's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Family of man who was eaten alive by bed bugs in Fulton County Jail reaches $4 million settlement

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Ousted white officers plead guilty after assaulting two Black men with a sex toy

By Jon Powell
  /  08.04.2023

Jadarrius Rose said he feared for his life during police K-9 attack in Ohio

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Ohio Officer Ryan Speakman has been fired after bodycam footage showed him unleashing a K-9 police dog onto a Black man

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Justice Department launches a civil rights investigation into the city of Memphis and its police force after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.27.2023

Former Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler pleads not guilty in the fatal shooting of Alonzo Bagley

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.25.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" takes on police tactical units' violence against Black people

By Aqua Boogie
  /  07.24.2023

Black man attacked by police dog in Ohio after surrendering to authorities

By Jon Powell
  /  07.24.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

New York City reaches a more than $13 million settlement with George Floyd protesters over police tactics

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

Black filmmaker speaks out after filing a lawsuit against LA police following an incident where he was allegedly tased

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Derek Chauvin seeks to appeal his 2021 conviction to the US Supreme Court after being found guilty of killing George Floyd

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Two St. Louis officers charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping and severe beating of a man

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.19.2023
View More

Trending
News

Walmart Makers Studio partners with Rock The Bells Festival to highlight the stories of Black creatives

The annual event, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 this year, has partnered with Walmart Makers Studio to help celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary by honoring the Black creatives and fans who shaped the genre’s legacy through style, beauty, visual culture, and much more.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Assets Over Liabilities

Join hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (of “Earn Your Leisure” fame) as they’re granted exclusive access into the personal lives and businesses of young entrepreneurs and celebrity guests to answer a critical question: Are they working with assets…or liabilities?

By REVOLT
  /  12.01.2021
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL

Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  07.26.2023
Interest

The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy

Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph. 

By Sukii Osborne
  /  07.31.2023
Web3

Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible

Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.

By Ashley France
  /  07.21.2023
Interviews

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023
Interest

Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action

The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.

By Dr. Wendy Osefo
  /  07.06.2023
Interest

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
Interviews

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023
Interviews

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023
Big Facts

Big Facts

Atlanta legends Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade welcome the biggest names in hip hop culture on “Big Facts” for unfiltered conversations you won’t hear anywhere else.

By REVOLT
  /  10.31.2021
Interviews

Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.31.2023
Drip Report

Jim Jones gives us the 8/4 - 8/7 weather with special guest Mario | 'Drip Report'

On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the 8/4 – 8/7 weekend forecast. Plus, a special guest appearance from R&B recording artist Mario. Watch here.

By REVOLT
  /  08.04.2023
Interviews

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity

“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.10.2023
Interviews

The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world

“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.19.2023
News

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes