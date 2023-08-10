On Monday (Aug. 7), Marlon Wayans chimed in on the Montgomery riverboat brawl. “How ’bout we NOT ‘try that in a small town.’ S**t silly, bro, let’s all just be love, NOT war,” he said in reference to Jason Aldean’s controversial single, which unknown individuals added over footage of the highly publicized incident. It didn’t take long for many to blast the veteran comedian over what they felt was criticism toward the melee’s Black participants.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Wayans returned to social media to fire back at his detractors. “Why would I criticize Black people for defending themselves?” He stated. “This the thing about social media, man. It’s not for interpretation. Y’all tripping. Make no f**kin’ sense. None, at all. I shouldn’t even address it, it’s that stupid. But, you know, people want to make articles and interpretations. Do it. I don’t care. Black people know I love Black people. I’m Black.”

He continued in a second clip, “I woke up to a bunch of stupid a** Google alerts with a bunch of stupid a** sites misinterpreting my entire post… Nobody knows irony anymore, huh? Guess that just went out the window. That’s the irony of the song. Stupid a**es.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert broke down what took place on that Riverfront Park dock on Saturday (Aug. 5) during a recent media press conference. According to him, a Black co-captain of the Harriott II riverboat attempted to move white boaters who were blocking his vessel’s designated parking area before he was accosted. “They… responded with obscene gestures, curse words, and taunting,” Albert explained. “Mr. Pickett, the co-captain, [was] attacked by several members of the private boat. Several members of the Harriott II came to Mr. Pickett’s defense, engaging in what we all have seen since on social media.”

You can see Wayans‘ IG clips below.