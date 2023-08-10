Photo: Michael Buckner/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  08.10.2023

On Monday (Aug. 7), Marlon Wayans chimed in on the Montgomery riverboat brawl. “How ’bout we NOT ‘try that in a small town.’ S**t silly, bro, let’s all just be love, NOT war,” he said in reference to Jason Aldean’s controversial single, which unknown individuals added over footage of the highly publicized incident. It didn’t take long for many to blast the veteran comedian over what they felt was criticism toward the melee’s Black participants.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Wayans returned to social media to fire back at his detractors. “Why would I criticize Black people for defending themselves?” He stated. “This the thing about social media, man. It’s not for interpretation. Y’all tripping. Make no f**kin’ sense. None, at all. I shouldn’t even address it, it’s that stupid. But, you know, people want to make articles and interpretations. Do it. I don’t care. Black people know I love Black people. I’m Black.”

He continued in a second clip, “I woke up to a bunch of stupid a** Google alerts with a bunch of stupid a** sites misinterpreting my entire post… Nobody knows irony anymore, huh? Guess that just went out the window. That’s the irony of the song. Stupid a**es.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert broke down what took place on that Riverfront Park dock on Saturday (Aug. 5) during a recent media press conference. According to him, a Black co-captain of the Harriott II riverboat attempted to move white boaters who were blocking his vessel’s designated parking area before he was accosted. “They… responded with obscene gestures, curse words, and taunting,” Albert explained. “Mr. Pickett, the co-captain, [was] attacked by several members of the private boat. Several members of the Harriott II came to Mr. Pickett’s defense, engaging in what we all have seen since on social media.”

You can see Wayans‘ IG clips below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Comedy
Entertainment
Hate Crimes
Marlon Wayans
Montgomery Riverfront Brawl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Black Twitter unites by denying any evidence of a chair involved in Montgomery riverboat altercation

By Jon Powell
  /  08.10.2023

Two remaining suspects turn themselves in after Montgomery riverboat brawl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.10.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith finds joy in hair growth amid alopecia struggle

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023

Montgomery riverboat employee claims white man involved in brawl used the N-word

By Jon Powell
  /  08.09.2023

Authorities address Montgomery riverboat brawl in new press conference

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Raven-Symoné reveals she got lipo and breast reductions before turning 18: “My dad suggested strongly"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.08.2023

17-year-old accused of stabbing O’Shae Sibley is not a Muslim, says his attorney

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Plies gives hilarious take on Montgomery riverboat fight: "Them boys ain't bulls**ttin' in Alabama"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Black men defend security guard from white men in viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more celebrate 50 years of hip hop at Rock The Bells Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

17-year-old surrenders to police in connection with O'Shae Sibley's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

Jamie Foxx shares cryptic message about fake friends on Instagram

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Pretty Vee is working on landing her own television sitcom

By Vayda Sorel
  /  08.03.2023

Season two of Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" postponed due to Hollywood strikes

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Black Twitter unites by denying any evidence of a chair involved in Montgomery riverboat altercation

By Jon Powell
  /  08.10.2023

Two remaining suspects turn themselves in after Montgomery riverboat brawl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.10.2023

Jada Pinkett Smith finds joy in hair growth amid alopecia struggle

By REVOLT
  /  08.09.2023

Montgomery riverboat employee claims white man involved in brawl used the N-word

By Jon Powell
  /  08.09.2023

Authorities address Montgomery riverboat brawl in new press conference

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Raven-Symoné reveals she got lipo and breast reductions before turning 18: “My dad suggested strongly"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.08.2023

17-year-old accused of stabbing O’Shae Sibley is not a Muslim, says his attorney

By Jon Powell
  /  08.08.2023

Plies gives hilarious take on Montgomery riverboat fight: "Them boys ain't bulls**ttin' in Alabama"

By Jon Powell
  /  08.07.2023

Black men defend security guard from white men in viral Montgomery Riverfront brawl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, and more celebrate 50 years of hip hop at Rock The Bells Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.06.2023

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

17-year-old surrenders to police in connection with O'Shae Sibley's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023

Jamie Foxx shares cryptic message about fake friends on Instagram

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023

Pretty Vee is working on landing her own television sitcom

By Vayda Sorel
  /  08.03.2023

Season two of Issa Rae's "Rap Sh!t" postponed due to Hollywood strikes

By Jon Powell
  /  08.03.2023
View More

Trending
News

Walmart Makers Studio partners with Rock The Bells Festival to highlight the stories of Black creatives

The annual event, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5 this year, has partnered with Walmart Makers Studio to help celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary by honoring the Black creatives and fans who shaped the genre’s legacy through style, beauty, visual culture, and much more.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.04.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes talk Slutty Vegan success and overcoming adversity | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes culinary entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes to talk building culture and community through Slutty Vegan. Hayes also discusses starting out as the underdog and having no business experience initially. Watch the empowering conversation here. Sponsored by American Express Business.

By REVOLT
  /  08.07.2023
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Interest

The Atlanta Dolphland Pop-Up Museum served as a poignant reminder of Young Dolph's unforgettable legacy

Even in death, the Memphis hero continues to inspire communities to gather and give back. Rest in peace, Young Dolph. 

By Sukii Osborne
  /  07.31.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Magic Johnson's Commanders ownership feat and the fight to diversify the NFL

Although there are still no Black primary owners in the league, Magic Johnson’s celebrity and high visibility even as a minority stakeholder is significant. Get into our latest “Halftime Report” below.

By Nasheena Quick
  /  07.26.2023
Web3

Web3 | Pharrell Williams is breaking fashion barriers with his new Louis Vuitton digital collectible

Today’s consumers seek more than just purchasing the latest bag; they yearn for a transformative experience. Read the latest installment of “Web3” to see how Pharrell Williams is providing as much.

By Ashley France
  /  07.21.2023
Interviews

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

“I want listeners to take away the feeling of being empowered and educated enough to… make decisions that are beneficial to them long-term,” Desiree L. Talley said of her “POPLAW” podcast. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023
Interviews

Jermaine Dupri says from the beginning, hip hop was too infectious to ever have been just a fad

“I could’ve told people back then this is going to be around forever,” industry titan Jermaine Dupri said of hip hop’s longevity ahead of the genre’s 50th birthday. Read the exclusive below.

By Aria Bell
  /  07.17.2023
Interest

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

“If you want something bad enough, you got to fight for it,” Nathalie Moar said on the latest episode of “Making The Boss.” Read up!

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023
Interest

Elections have consequences: The end of affirmative action

The Supreme Court’s decision turns a blind eye to the long history of racial discrimination in our country and significantly sets back the efforts of our ancestors who fought and died for equality in education.

By Dr. Wendy Osefo
  /  07.06.2023
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Kid Capri reveals how Big Pun and JAY-Z impressed him 25 years ago

“It was the most amazing s**t I ever saw,” Kid Capri said of JAY-Z hopping on his ‘Soundtrack to the Streets’ album. Read the exclusive “Studio Sessions” chat now!

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  07.27.2023
Interviews

Angie Martinez's gratitude for hip hop is limitless because it changed the trajectory of so many lives

“It’s hip hop that gave me those opportunities, it’s hip hop that put me in that position… I’m just one person… The culture just changed so many people’s lives,” Angie Martinez said in this exclusive interview ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.24.2023
Interviews

LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish & more of the 'Haunted Mansion' cast applaud film's push for diversity

“I’m always looking to do stories to help represent us, our people, in a way that’s positive and gives us an opportunity to see the multitude of ways we show up in the world,” LaKeith Stanfield told REVOLT. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.10.2023
Interviews

The cast of "The Chi" is intent on sparking change for the Black community and the world

“It’s awesome because we make this to reach people, to create more empathy in people. We hope that people see themselves or just see something and are entertained,” Luke James tells REVOLT in this exclusive. Read up!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.19.2023
Interviews

Styles P and Adjua talk their deep love for hip hop and the voice it gave the Black community

Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Styles P and his wife, Adjua, spoke on rap’s worldwide impact, their relationship, loss, and the Black community owning its narratives. Get into the exclusive chat below!

By Aria Bell
  /  07.31.2023
News

Jamie Foxx says a "fake friend" betrayed him amid claims that he shared an antisemitic post

On Friday (Aug. 4), Jamie wrote about Jesus being betrayed in a since-deleted post that spurred claims of antisemitism.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  08.05.2023
Assets Over Liabilities

Assets Over Liabilities

Join hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings (of “Earn Your Leisure” fame) as they’re granted exclusive access into the personal lives and businesses of young entrepreneurs and celebrity guests to answer a critical question: Are they working with assets…or liabilities?

By REVOLT
  /  12.01.2021
News

DaBaby wins battery lawsuit over 2020 Miami brawl

A jury sided with DaBaby in the $6 million federal lawsuit stemming from a Miami brawl that occurred two years ago.

By Kevin Keise
  /  12.20.2022
Drip Report

Jim Jones gives us the 8/4 - 8/7 weather with special guest Mario | 'Drip Report'

On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the 8/4 – 8/7 weekend forecast. Plus, a special guest appearance from R&B recording artist Mario. Watch here.

By REVOLT
  /  08.04.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes