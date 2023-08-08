Today (Aug. 8), Montgomery, AL authorities held a press conference to provide a detailed account of what sparked a massive fight at the city’s Riverfront Park this past Saturday (Aug. 5). Mayor Steven Reed began by acknowledging all who were involved in sorting the matter before addressing the individuals who engaged in the brawl, which has since taken over much of social media with footage from virtually every vantage point possible.

“As you all know, we had an unfortunate event take place over the weekend in downtown Montgomery on our riverfront,” he stated. “It was something that was brought on by reckless individuals who did not use good judgement and caused an event that certainly was avoidable.”

Following Reed’s message, Police Chief Darryl J. Albert provided details on the incident, which began when the popular Harriott II riverboat was carrying 227 passengers and was looking to dock in its designated area. Upon seeing a private vessel owned by a white family, the riverboat’s Black co-captain, Damien Pickett, attempted to contact the owners via a PA system for 45 minutes.