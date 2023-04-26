Photo: kali9 via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Last summer, a Rhode Island police officer was filmed punching a Black female politician at an abortion rights rally. In November 2022, he was acquitted of a misdemeanor simple assault charge by a judge who felt his violence was justified because the cop was trying to keep the peace.

Today (April 26), it was announced that he would also be able to keep his job as a law enforcement official. “A police officer in Rhode Island will neither go to jail nor get fired after he was seen on video at a rally assaulting Jennifer Rourke, a Black woman who was running for state senate. The only accountability that Jeann Lugo will face is a 10-day unpaid suspension,” a social media user tweeted following the news. “So he got a 10-day vacation,” one person responded.

Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez, confirmed the news, according to local outlet The Providence Journal. However, that does not mean Perez was on board with keeping Lugo on the Rhode Island force. Many within the department hoped Lugo’s employment would be ended, but ultimately, it was a LEOBOR committee that opted for the suspension rather than termination. “We have to respect the decision. The decision was made by a committee. Again the chief only has the authority to recommend beyond two days,” Perez shared.

The chief added that certain arrangements were already made regarding Lugo before he accepted that position within the department. “Again that was something that was done previously. The previous administration, whatever decision was made was made by them and based on their own knowledge. That’s something I inherited when I took over,” Perez claimed. As of today, Perez has not spoken with Lugo but insisted that upon his arrival, he will undergo any training he may have missed while on his previous paid leave. “Typical. No consequences, so they continue to abuse their power,” another person wrote on Twitter.

See related posts below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Twitter users call out Kim Potter's early release after killing Daunte Wright

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

Antioch Police Department faces civil rights lawsuit amid racist text messages scandal

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Myles Cosgrove hired by sheriff's office three years after fatally shooting Breonna Taylor

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tyre Nichols' family files a civil lawsuit against all parties believed to be responsible for his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Akron grand jury declines to file criminal charges against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Derek Chauvin's murder conviction upheld by Minnesota appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Georgia jail to move 600 inmates after the launch of an investigation into Lashawn Thompson's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

14 Antioch police officers named in FBI probe into racist text messages

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Viral video shows violent arrest of Texas teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Family claims Georgia inmate was eaten alive by bed bugs

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Former Los Angeles deputies turn themselves in on civil rights violation charges of a skateboarder

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Minneapolis will pay $8.9M for Derek Chauvin's brutality before George Floyd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Two Indianapolis officers indicted for their alleged involvement in a Black man's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Twitter users call out Kim Potter's early release after killing Daunte Wright

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

Antioch Police Department faces civil rights lawsuit amid racist text messages scandal

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Myles Cosgrove hired by sheriff's office three years after fatally shooting Breonna Taylor

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.23.2023

Ex-officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be released from prison next week

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of Georgia inmate who died in bed bug-infested cell

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.21.2023

Tyre Nichols' family files a civil lawsuit against all parties believed to be responsible for his death

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Akron grand jury declines to file criminal charges against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Derek Chauvin's murder conviction upheld by Minnesota appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.17.2023

Georgia jail to move 600 inmates after the launch of an investigation into Lashawn Thompson's death

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.16.2023

14 Antioch police officers named in FBI probe into racist text messages

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.15.2023

Viral video shows violent arrest of Texas teens

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Family claims Georgia inmate was eaten alive by bed bugs

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.14.2023

Former Los Angeles deputies turn themselves in on civil rights violation charges of a skateboarder

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.14.2023

Minneapolis will pay $8.9M for Derek Chauvin's brutality before George Floyd

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.13.2023

Two Indianapolis officers indicted for their alleged involvement in a Black man's death

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.13.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to talk about his viral pranks and skits, earning his stage name, being from Kansas City, interviewing Boosie Badazz and more. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial couple talks love, troubles with the law, threesomes and so much more in this explosive installment of our latest REVOLT series. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy performs at Coachella with Metro Boomin and the viral "Love Is Blind" reunion

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we pull up to Coachella and talk about hip hop’s takeover of the major music festival. Attendees were surprised by our very own REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs who performed “Creepin'” with Metro Boomin and The Weeknd.

By REVOLT
  /  04.21.2023
View More