On Friday (Aug. 4), Lil Yachty dropped off an EP titled Slide, which consisted of the title track, the April drop “Strike (Holster),” and “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY,” a hard-hitting effort that the Atlanta rapper first performed during an AMP cypher in July. Produced by Gentuar Memishi and Beats By Bangs, “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY” contains a single verse full of boastful lines about money and everything that comes with it.

“I don’t like discussions, I’m too rich for fussin’, look her dead in her eyes and have that p**sy bustin’, I ain’t ever cuffin’, if my corner baby die, he psyched out, still, your baby daddy broke, no need for him to write a will, I put paint on my nails, b**ches f**kin’ still, it’s old money in my bank that I’m spendin’ still, lifestyle s**t get twisted, I been livin’ shady, I been beatin’ up that sack like I’m Devin Haney, I don’t need a rap friend, I’ma step solo, I try anything once, the lifestyle YOLO…”