Back in May, Lil Yachty announced “The Field Trip Tour,” which will bring him to cities in both North America and Europe this fall. Today (July 26), he revealed that three additional dates have been added for Boston, Chicago, and his hometown of Atlanta, further making the forthcoming excursion available to his fans in the United States.
In an interview for REVOLT’s “Tour Tales” series, DJ KieroLovesYou opened up about Yachty’s energetic stage act. “Yachty is a mosh pit show. He doesn’t want you to turn down,” he shared. “You’re going to sing along. When I was on his ‘Teenage Tour’ [in 2017], he was also switching some of his stuff by doing slower and more melodic songs live.”
He continued, “He has a song with Carnage called ‘Mase In ’97.’ Every time he did that song, he would throw fruit snacks, chips, and all of the stuff in the green room into the crowd and tell them, ‘When this beat drops, everybody start throwing this s**t.’ They would have to cover equipment and get ready for this because it would look like a school lunch fight.”
Back in January, Yachty blessed the masses with his fifth studio LP, Let’s Start Here., a deep dive into psychedelic rock and other experimental genres. The project consisted of 14 cuts with contributions from Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Ant Clemons, Daniel Caesar, Nick Hakim, and more. The critically acclaimed effort debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 with 36,000 album-equivalent units sold. It also topped Billboard‘s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. Check out the updated schedule for “The Field Trip Tour” below.
“The Field Trip Tour” North America dates:
Sept. 21: Washington, DC — Echostage
Sept. 22: New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park
Sept. 24: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
Sept. 25: Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sept. 27: Montreal, QC — MTELUS
Sept. 29: Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale
Sept. 30: Boston, MA — House of Blues
Oct. 1: Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
Oct. 2: Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Oct. 4: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 8: Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 9: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Oct. 11: New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
Oct. 15: Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
Oct. 17: San Diego, CA — SOMA
Oct. 21: Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 22: Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 26: Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Oct. 27: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Oct. 29: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 31: St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
Nov. 2: Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore
Nov. 3: Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov. 4: Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Nov. 5: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
Nov. 8: Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy
“The Field Trip Tour” Europe dates:
Nov. 22: Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
Nov. 24: Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
Nov. 25: Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen
Nov. 27: Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle
Nov. 28: Cologne, Germany — Palladium
Nov. 30: Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
Dec. 1: London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
Dec. 3: Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Dec. 4: Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Dec. 6: Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
Dec. 8: Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium 013
Dec. 10: Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique
Dec. 12: Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
Dec. 14: Milan, Italy — Fabrique
Dec. 16: Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457
Dec. 17: Vienna, Austria — Gasometer
