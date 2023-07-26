Photo: Jason Koerner/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  07.26.2023

Back in May, Lil Yachty announced “The Field Trip Tour,” which will bring him to cities in both North America and Europe this fall. Today (July 26), he revealed that three additional dates have been added for Boston, Chicago, and his hometown of Atlanta, further making the forthcoming excursion available to his fans in the United States.

In an interview for REVOLT’s “Tour Tales” series, DJ KieroLovesYou opened up about Yachty’s energetic stage act. “Yachty is a mosh pit show. He doesn’t want you to turn down,” he shared. “You’re going to sing along. When I was on his ‘Teenage Tour’ [in 2017], he was also switching some of his stuff by doing slower and more melodic songs live.”

He continued, “He has a song with Carnage called ‘Mase In ’97.’ Every time he did that song, he would throw fruit snacks, chips, and all of the stuff in the green room into the crowd and tell them, ‘When this beat drops, everybody start throwing this s**t.’ They would have to cover equipment and get ready for this because it would look like a school lunch fight.”

Back in January, Yachty blessed the masses with his fifth studio LP, Let’s Start Here., a deep dive into psychedelic rock and other experimental genres. The project consisted of 14 cuts with contributions from Diana Gordon, Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Ant Clemons, Daniel Caesar, Nick Hakim, and more. The critically acclaimed effort debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 with 36,000 album-equivalent units sold. It also topped Billboard‘s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. Check out the updated schedule for “The Field Trip Tour” below.

“The Field Trip Tour” North America dates:

Sept. 21: Washington, DC — Echostage

Sept. 22: New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Sept. 24: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Sept. 25: Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sept. 27: Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Sept. 29: Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

Sept. 30: Boston, MA — House of Blues

Oct. 1: Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

Oct. 2: Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Oct. 4: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 8: Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 9: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Oct. 11: New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Oct. 15: Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Oct. 17: San Diego, CA — SOMA

Oct. 21: Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 22: Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 26: Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Oct. 27: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Oct. 29: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 31: St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

Nov. 2: Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

Nov. 3: Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 4: Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Nov. 5: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Nov. 8: Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

“The Field Trip Tour” Europe dates:

Nov. 22: Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

Nov. 24: Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset

Nov. 25: Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen

Nov. 27: Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle

Nov. 28: Cologne, Germany — Palladium

Nov. 30: Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Dec. 1: London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena

Dec. 3: Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Dec. 4: Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Dec. 6: Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

Dec. 8: Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium 013

Dec. 10: Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

Dec. 12: Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

Dec. 14: Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Dec. 16: Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457

Dec. 17: Vienna, Austria — Gasometer

Revolt - New Episodes