Big news for Lil Yachty fans. Today (May 9), the Atlanta star announced “The Field Trip Tour,” which will kick off in North America this fall. In addition, those in Europe will also have a chance to catch the Quality Control-signed talent on stage later in the year.
Said tour will be in promotion of Yachty’s latest album, Let’s Start Here. That project consisted of 14 experimental cuts and assists from Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Daniel Caesar, and more. The project is considered one of his best to date — it also peaked within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 following its debut. Given the range of his eclectic discography, Yachty will certainly have plenty for concert attendees to enjoy once the tour hits their town.
Check out the full schedule for “The Field Trip Tour” below. Those interested can head over to the official website for tickets and additional information.
“The Field Trip Tour” North America dates:
Sept. 21: Washington, DC — Echostage
Sept. 22: New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park
Sept. 24: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
Sept. 25: Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Sept. 27: Montreal, QC — MTELUS
Sept. 29: Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale
Oct. 1: Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
Oct. 2: Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Oct. 4: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 8: Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 9: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Oct. 11: New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
Oct. 15: Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
Oct. 17: San Diego, CA — SOMA
Oct. 21: Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 22: Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 26: Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Oct. 27: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Oct. 29: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Oct. 31: St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
Nov. 2: Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore
Nov. 4: Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Nov. 5: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
“The Field Trip Tour” Europe dates:
Nov. 22: Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
Nov. 24: Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
Nov. 25: Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen
Nov. 27: Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle
Nov. 28: Cologne, Germany — Palladium
Nov. 30: Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
Dec. 1: London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
Dec. 3: Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Dec. 4: Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Dec. 6: Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
Dec. 8: Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013
Dec. 10: Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique
Dec. 12: Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
Dec. 14: Milan, Italy — Fabrique
Dec. 16: Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457
Dec. 17: Vienna, Austria — Gasometer
