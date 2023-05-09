Big news for Lil Yachty fans. Today (May 9), the Atlanta star announced “The Field Trip Tour,” which will kick off in North America this fall. In addition, those in Europe will also have a chance to catch the Quality Control-signed talent on stage later in the year.

Said tour will be in promotion of Yachty’s latest album, Let’s Start Here. That project consisted of 14 experimental cuts and assists from Teezo Touchdown, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Daniel Caesar, and more. The project is considered one of his best to date — it also peaked within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 following its debut. Given the range of his eclectic discography, Yachty will certainly have plenty for concert attendees to enjoy once the tour hits their town.

Check out the full schedule for “The Field Trip Tour” below. Those interested can head over to the official website for tickets and additional information.

“The Field Trip Tour” North America dates:

Sept. 21: Washington, DC — Echostage

Sept. 22: New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Sept. 24: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Sept. 25: Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Sept. 27: Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Sept. 29: Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

Oct. 1: Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

Oct. 2: Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Oct. 4: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 8: Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 9: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Oct. 11: New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Oct. 15: Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Oct. 17: San Diego, CA — SOMA

Oct. 21: Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 22: Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 26: Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Oct. 27: Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Oct. 29: Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 31: St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

Nov. 2: Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

Nov. 4: Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Nov. 5: Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

“The Field Trip Tour” Europe dates:

Nov. 22: Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

Nov. 24: Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset

Nov. 25: Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen

Nov. 27: Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle

Nov. 28: Cologne, Germany — Palladium

Nov. 30: Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Dec. 1: London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena

Dec. 3: Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Dec. 4: Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Dec. 6: Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

Dec. 8: Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013

Dec. 10: Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

Dec. 12: Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

Dec. 14: Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Dec. 16: Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457

Dec. 17: Vienna, Austria — Gasometer