DJ Casper, the creator of the world-famous dance hit “Cha Cha Slide,” has passed away after a seven-year battle with cancer, his wife confirmed to ABC7 Chicago on Monday (Aug. 7). He was 58 years old.

Casper was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer back in 2016. This past May, he sat down with ABC7 Chicago’s Samantha Chatman to discuss his health challenges. “They went in to try to do surgery and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it and just treat it,” he said. “I used to weigh 236 pounds and I think I’m about 60 pounds less. If you know me, you know I’m not going to stop. I’m going to continue to go. I’m going to continue to go until I can’t go.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Casper spoke about how he never thought that the “Cha Cha Slide” would be a global sensation. The song, which was released in August of 2000, spent five weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 83. It continued to chart around the world for four years, as it topped the UK Singles Chart in March of 2004. “When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally’s. From there, it just took off. Elroy Smith from WGCI grabbed ahold of it,” the Chicago native told Chatman. “I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums — hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics… It was something that everybody could do.”

“Anybody that’s going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you,” Casper added at the time. “So, keep on doing the ‘Cha Cha Slide.’” May he rest in peace.