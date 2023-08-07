The Black community continues to rejoice over a fight that took place at Montgomery, Alabama’s Riverfront Park. As REVOLT previously reported, video footage released on social media showcased a fight between a group of white boaters and Black individuals who alleged witnesses claimed came to the aid of a dock employee. Following the apparent beatdown of the former group, the internet has been full of hilarious takes on the situation.

In an Instagram post shared earlier today (Aug. 7), Plies joined in on the discussion with an animated reaction of his own. “B**ch, I wish I was in Alabama tonight!” the Floridian rapper could be heard saying while play fighting solo in his bathroom. “Yea, them boys caught y’all funky a**es tonight! Them boys was giving it to y’all… Them boys ain’t bulls**tin’ in Alabama. Y’all gonna stop thinking them boys is bulls**tin’ in Alabama. Y’all thought s**t was sweet out there.”