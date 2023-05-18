Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in New York City earlier this week when they were pursued by paparazzi throughout the Big Apple. Many likened the incident to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, dying under similar circumstances in August 1997.

Yesterday (May 17), the head of the security firm responsible for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s transportation spoke to NBC News about how the couple was affected by what happened. Tom Buda, the president of Buda Security, told the outlet that the “chase was frightening” for everyone involved. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was with them, and the photographers‘ actions were “putting them in danger,” he told NBC. He “felt bad they were shaken up” by what happened with Ragland in particular being especially affected by the events on Tuesday (May 16).

A spokesperson for the royal couple said yesterday that they were in a “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.” It reportedly lasted more than two hours and “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.”

Buda said that the group that was pursuing them were “driving aggressively and badly.” He added that the paps were “following us to find out where we were staying.” The security chief admitted that it “was not a high-speed pursuit” but conceded “it was reckless by them” to act in such a way.

It’s impossible not to hear what happened and think of Princess Diana. Harry has spoken out in the past about why he treasures his wife’s safety and privacy so much. His mother’s treatment by the media eerily resembles what Markle faces today.

“My mother was chased to her death,” Harry said in his mental health docuseries “The Me You Can’t See,” per The Associated Press. “And now look what’s happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until [Markle] dies.”