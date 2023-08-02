Last Friday (July 28), Kizz Daniel liberated his new LP, Maverick, which consisted of 20 songs with additional contributions from the likes of Tekno, Jalil, Jelani, Not3s, Yemi Alade, Jahmiel, and DJ Big N. DJ Coublon, Reward Beatz, Blaisebeatz, Philkeyz, and more handle the production. As explained via press release, the album was “an ode to his Nigerian culture and a testament to his community.”
Maverick was led by “Cough (Odo),” an infectious cut that was originally released in 2022 and later spawned a remix with Becky G. In an accompanying clip, Daniel could be seen in a massive residence with friends, where he serenaded his love interest with melodic lines that mix between English and Yoruba.
“Odo eh, odoyewu ye, you know that my body calling, and your body picking, loving you dey make me forget say I get problem, by the end of the night, enter bathroom, fresh up, I want to flex my love, I wan impress, and I want to carry my love away to a place she loves…”
Other singles like “RTID (Rich Till I Die),” “Buga (Lo Lo Lo),” and “Shu-Peru” further added to the vibrance of the celebratory effort. All-in-all, Daniel’s latest body of work served as a vivid audio passport that immerses you within the Giant of Africa.
Maverick followed 2021’s Barnabas, a seven-song EP with assists from Kelvyn Colt and The Cavemen. Since then, Daniel continued his momentum via collaborations like “Bluffin” with Afro B and “GWAGWALADA” with Bnxn and Seyi Vibez.
During a visit to “Way Up With Angela Yee” (above), the “Red & Green” talent opened up about Pryme, a rising star that he and his team signed to Flyboy INC. “He’s really good, he’s also on the album. What I wanna do is… put out young talent from Africa to the rest of the world,” he explained. With that, press play on Maverick below.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Burna Boy heads to NYC for "Big 7" visual
Asake hits the beach in lyric video for "Sunshine"
Trending
Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!
Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'
In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.
Shyne reveals the real reason he no longer blames Diddy for his imprisonment
“I don’t really blame that on [Diddy] now as much as I did then,” Shyne began. “Because I did go through a stage of bitterness.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!