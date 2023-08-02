Last Friday (July 28), Kizz Daniel liberated his new LP, Maverick, which consisted of 20 songs with additional contributions from the likes of Tekno, Jalil, Jelani, Not3s, Yemi Alade, Jahmiel, and DJ Big N. DJ Coublon, Reward Beatz, Blaisebeatz, Philkeyz, and more handle the production. As explained via press release, the album was “an ode to his Nigerian culture and a testament to his community.”

Maverick was led by “Cough (Odo),” an infectious cut that was originally released in 2022 and later spawned a remix with Becky G. In an accompanying clip, Daniel could be seen in a massive residence with friends, where he serenaded his love interest with melodic lines that mix between English and Yoruba.

“Odo eh, odoyewu ye, you know that my body calling, and your body picking, loving you dey make me forget say I get problem, by the end of the night, enter bathroom, fresh up, I want to flex my love, I wan impress, and I want to carry my love away to a place she loves…”