London-based fashion brand Martine Rose and Nike reunite for new iterations of their innovative and uniquely crafted Shox Mule MR4 just in time for my “High Fashion Summer Series” segment. Following last year’s black/red and white release, the co-branded Shox Mule is back in three colorways, the first of which was worn by newly fashion-centric rapper Kendrick Lamar at this year’s Grammy Awards. Once again drawing inspiration from international football (soccer in the U.S.), the collaboration merges fashion and sports in a way that celebrates women and is uniquely Martine Rose. Let’s get into this week’s “Kickin’ Facts” review of the “Safety Orange” colorway.
The Nike x Martine Rose Shox Mule MR4 reimagines the original Nike Shox R4 silhouette by narrowing the toe box and introducing the slip-on mule with a lifted heel. The result is a sporty dress sneaker/shoe that subverts classification and redefines a timeless pair. Its “Safety Orange” and yellow gradient upper is made of synthetic leather, while its sole is rubber with co-branding that is also featured on the insole, tongue tab, insteps, and sneaker box. Additionally, it comes with a patterned dust bag that attaches through a box hole. As far as sizing goes, the unisex Shox are made in women’s, so men should go one full size and a half up.
The sneakers are also part of a collection that features ready-to-wear items inspired by traditional British tailoring, i.e., Swoosh-laden, double-sleeved trench coats, suits, dress shirts, and a pair of tinted sunglasses. To further highlight the release, Nike and Martine Rose teamed up to dress the U.S. Women’s National Team for their World Cup campaign. Featuring the athletes in tailored suits from the collection, each of the players wore the Shox in the different colorways inspired by the goalkeeper kits from the 1990s.
What are your thoughts on the latest pair? Would you cop?
The Nike x Martine Rose Shox Mule MR4 “Safety Orange” was released on July 27 for $200 and is available now on the SNKRS app.
