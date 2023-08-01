On Monday (July 31), Flo Milli announced her sophomore studio LP, Fine Ho, Stay, a continuation of the breakthrough mixtape Ho, why is you here ? and the 2022 debut album You Still Here, Ho ? The effort, led by “Anything Flows,” “B.T.W,” and a Lil Wayne-inspired self-titled track, is expected to be released before summer’s end.

Hours before the big news, the Alabama talent dropped off another single titled “Fruit Loop,” which saw her showing off her fashion style and dance moves while sending a strong message to critics. “Yea, b**ch, you must’ve lost your mind, told the h** get in the field, but she won’t come outside, yea, you b**ches really weak and you just talk online, I saw the s**t the other day, I had to laugh, I cried,” she rapped over Young Fyre’s bass-heavy production.