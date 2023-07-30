Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.30.2023

Delta Air Lines is facing a $2 million lawsuit from a woman who claims flight attendants failed to intervene after she and her teenage daughter were sexually harassed and accosted by a drunken passenger.

The suit was filed on July 25, a year after the incident, in the Eastern District of New York, according to a Fox Business report. “The intoxicated Delta passenger appeared to be getting drunker and drunker as the Delta flight attendants continued serving him alcohol,” claimed the woman in the court filing. She alleged that the belligerent man consumed at least 11 drinks, including 10 vodka beverages and a glass of wine.

She and her 16-year-old daughter were seated next to the individual on a nine-hour flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Athens, Greece. The unidentified man is accused of trying to talk to the uninterested teen. The documents state that he became more aggressive and began to make crude comments and “obscene gestures” as he consumed more alcohol. Accusations of his advances toward the girl include physical claims, such as him allegedly touching the teen’s back and sliding his hand under the adolescent’s shirt in an attempt to unclasp her bra.

The mother attempted to intervene but was reportedly met with a verbal lashing from the unruly passenger. She claimed that multiple pleas were made for a seat change or at least for flight attendants to step in. Instead, she was reportedly told to “be patient” and that the flight was full before the man was finally told to stop talking to her and the teen. However, his alleged obscene behavior continued as he furthered his attempts to grope the woman and her daughter. Another male passenger eventually offered his seat to the terrified high school student.

Upon arrival, Delta agents offered the woman 5,000 airline miles as consolation for the inconvenience. Local and US authorities were reportedly never alerted to the man’s behavior. The airline issued a statement to Fox Business that stated they have “zero tolerance for customers who engage in inappropriate or unlawful behavior” and that “nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and our people.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cardi B checks heckler who threw a drink at her during a Vegas performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.30.2023

CHIKA says "big brother" Stevie Wonder makes her feel seen and understood in the industry

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Gillie Da King pours his heart out in tribute post to his late son YNG Cheese

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Unarmed Black man said he feared for his life during police K-9 attack in Ohio

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson makes $10K donation to hometown Boys & Girls Club

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Will Smith sometimes feels he's on "borrowed time" in new post addressing Hollywood's writers and actors strike

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Bronny James spotted in first public outing since suffering cardiac arrest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.29.2023

Missy Elliott reminisces on her 1997 hit "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" and its accompanying music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Ohio Officer Ryan Speakman has been fired after bodycam footage showed him unleashing a K-9 police dog onto a Black man

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

2023 Emmy Awards postponed due to actors and writers strikes

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

BIA returns with 'REALLY HER' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Carlee Russell arrested and charged after lying about kidnapping

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Lizzo leaves fans mesmerized as she combines her love for music and fantasy adventures in a mini story time clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Coco Jones eyes early 2024 for her highly anticipated debut album's release date as she reflects on her year of emergence

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.28.2023

Travis Scott surprises fans during 'CIRCUS MAXIMUS' screening in New York

By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023
View More

Trending
Watch

Memphis in May | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In our first episode of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” Alex Hill traverses the grounds of Memphis in May — one of the country’s biggest barbecue competitions — where she talks to the grillers about our history in the culinary craft, and how Kingsford and Preserve the Pit are helping to maintain that legacy and supporting others in doing so.

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Watch

Kingsford cookout | 'Ambassadors of Smoke'

In episode two of “Ambassadors of Smoke,” we take it to the backyard, where the grillers open up on family, tradition, and their favorite cookout memories, all while enjoying some great food along the way. Watch now!

By REVOLT
  /  06.29.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
Drink Champs

Shyne reveals the real reason he no longer blames Diddy for his imprisonment

“I don’t really blame that on [Diddy] now as much as I did then,” Shyne began. “Because I did go through a stage of bitterness.”

By Gregory Dale
  /  01.08.2022
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Revolt - New Episodes