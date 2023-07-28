Lizzo continues to amaze her fans as she shows off her gift for flute playing in an unexpected yet adventurous setting.

Earlier today (July 28), the Texas native uploaded a video of herself online. At the beginning of the clip, Lizzo was seen with mascara being applied to her eyelids, surrounded by glitter. Meanwhile, a voice in the background said, “But she was not just any girl. She was a fairy.” Afterward, the clip transitioned to the Special singer standing in front of Bag End, an underground dwelling created for the Hobbits characters in the popular The Lord of the Rings film series. To compliment the setting, Lizzo wore a blonde wig and pointy ears like the elves in the film. “I used to write myself as the hero in my fantasy stories… Now I’m the hero in real life,” she captioned her Instagram post.