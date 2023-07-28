Photo: Michael Buckner/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  07.28.2023

Today (July 28), The New York Times reported that the 2023 Emmy Awards has been postponed due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes taking place in Hollywood. The ceremony, which was originally planned for Sept. 18, is expected to receive a new date for sometime in January 2024 under the hope that studios will be able to “settle the labor disputes” in the coming months. Notably, the last time that the Emmys saw a delay was after the 2001 terrorist attacks, pushing the event for that year to November.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lizzo received an Emmy nomination for her “Live in Concert” special that premiered on Max. Last year, she scored the winged woman statuette in the Outstanding Competition Program category for the series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Music peer Rihanna also has a nod for February’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show alongside JAY-Z, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and music video director Dave Meyers.

The Writers Guild of America strike began back in May as the result of a contract dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), and is considered the largest interruption to American television and film since 2020’s COVID-19 catastrophe. Earlier this month, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined in by launching a strike of their own, adding to the industry’s gradual shutdown. Of the many issues at hand, one concerns streaming visuals following the rise of platforms created by Amazon, Apple, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros.

A couple of weeks ago, decorated actress Mo’Nique shared words of encouragement to the strikers on social media. “I support the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. That’s why Countess D. Vaughn and I filed a lawsuit to get our money from ‘The Parkers!'” she revealed.

Revolt - New Episodes