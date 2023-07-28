Today (July 28), BIA marked her return with REALLY HER, a nine-song EP with assists from Juicy J, Swizz Beatz, J. Cole, and Timbaland. The project was led by the singles “LONDON” and “I’M THAT B**CH.”

In addition to the new offering, fans can also check out a video for “MILLIONS,” which was produced by AzizTheShake and Tim Nihan. The clip sees BIA flexing her wealth and sexual prowess as reality star NeNe Leakes provides support in a cameo appearance. “I don’t cash my new checks, it’s old change, you know? Another b**ch’s man made my phone ring, ‘Hello?’ N**ga said he cappin’ but won’t step, you know, every time he Zelle me, that’s phone sex, ‘Hello?'” the “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” talent raps.

REALLY HER follows 2020’s FOR CERTAIN, another EP that contained collaborations alongside Lil Jon, Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and Doe Boy. That release garnered positive reception from fans and peaked within the top 40 of Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Almost a full year after its initial arrival, FOR CERTAIN received a deluxe upgrade with six additional cuts and contributions from Sevyn Streeter, G Herbo, and Nicki Minaj, the last of whom jumped on the remix of the double platinum standout “Whole Lotta Money.”

Since then, BIA provided her talents for a slew of notable drops across multiple genres, including David Guetta’s “Trampoline,” YG, Tyga, and 21 Savage’s “Run,” Luciano and Aitch’s “Bamba,” OhGeesy’s “GEEKALEEK (Remix),” DDG’s “I’m Geekin (Remix),” and Busta Rhymes’ “BEACH BALL.” Earlier this month, the Massachusetts emcee teamed up with Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified for “Raised Me,” a flip of the Petey Pablo classic “Raise Up.” The song was a part of “Pixel RePresents,” a woman-focused series launched in honor of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. Press play on both REALLY HER and “MILLIONS” below.