Although J. Cole is one of the world’s successful rappers, he will never forget what it’s like to struggle.

During Thursday’s (July 27) episode of Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart” Peacock series, the North Carolina rapper opened up about his fear of going broke again. “I can’t really sit here like some mogul and give business advice ’cause I don’t think I run the best business,” he admitted. “I’m grateful to have great people around me where it’s like, my money good. I’m smart with my money, and that just comes from fear. I don’t never, ever wanna be broke again, so I’m slow to spend.”

J. Cole continued, “I would definitely say [I’m] mindful because if it’s the right thing, if it’s a family vacation, I’ma spend. I’m not afraid to spend, but I’m mindful. Yeah, I think mindful is the word.”

The Dreamville boss previously opened up about his relationship with money during an interview with The Wall Street Journal back in 2013. “I do wanna make a lot of money, but that’s only for safety purposes,” he told the publication. “Like, I don’t have a lust of money and I actually don’t even have a love of money. I know these people, they’re my friends and they’re also rappers that I know, they love money, they’re addicted to getting money. And that’s cool, too — that’s what makes some of the most successful businessmen.”

“I don’t love money like that. I love the comfort, and the safety, and the ability to retire my mom, or if there’s a problem with my brother, or my father has a problem, I like that feeling of being able to provide. So that’s the thing I do love about money,” J. Cole continued. “But, to tell you the truth, what makes me the happiest is the music,” he added. “Working on the music. I’m in the studio right now, my album comes out, the response is amazing, that makes me way more happy. If I write a song — I made ‘Let Nas Down,’ a song off my album.”