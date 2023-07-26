Keke Palmer becomes the latest celebrity to take the mound after she threw the first pitch for her hometown’s major league baseball game.

Today (July 26), the Hollywood entertainer revealed she recently returned to Chicago, where she was born. While there, she attended Chicago White Sox’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 25. The 29-year-old served body as she walked onto the field wearing bell-bottom jeans and a black top with her braids in a bun. On Instagram, Palmer shared how she felt about her performance. “The Virgo in me was so mad it wasn’t perfect,” the Nope actress wrote.