It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (July 26), viewers can look forward to Yvette Nicole Brown hitting up “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa, Yung Miami and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands! This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so get ready. Brown will sit in the hot seat opposite the inquisitive host and of course, fans can expect an entertaining conversation with the famed actress.

Yesterday (July 24), REVOLT released the official trailer to get viewers ready for the chat. In the sneak peek, Brown was asked about Keke Palmer’s baby daddy calling her out online. “She didn’t deserve that,” the actress stated. Moreover, Brown opened up about the ongoing writers’ strike and emphatically noted, “They don’t see actors and writers as human beings. They see us as pawns. We’re fighting for the working actor, the journeyman writer.” Watch the clip below!

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Yvette Nicole Brown!