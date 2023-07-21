Today (July 21), VIBE published an interview with Yasiin Bey, who spoke to the outlet about poetry, hip hop’s 50th anniversary, and the “Unfollow Me Tour” with Erykah Badu, which will make a stop in Memphis this evening before closing out in Dallas on Sunday (July 23). At one point, the Brooklyn legend was asked about performing for NPR Music’s popular “Tiny Desk” series, to which he made his feelings about such an opportunity clear. “I don’t want to go on ‘Tiny Desk,'” he stated.

“I mean, no diss to anybody that’s done it,” Yasiin continued. “There’s been some great ones, but no, I feel like I’m rhyming in somebody nursery. Hey man, come on the tour bus. I don’t like that title either. ‘Tiny Desk.’ Just come to my little ‘Tiny Desk.’ I’m sorry, but no. God bless ‘Tiny Desk.'”

It’s been four years since the man formerly known as Mos Def liberated his fifth studio LP, 2019’s Negus, which contained eight tracks and was produced by the veteran rapper alongside Lord Tusk, Steven Julien, and ACyde. Presented as an art installation, fans were able to check out the album in Hong Kong, Dubai, and New York City during the initial year of its existence. As was stated by all parties, Negus will never see a digital or physical release.

In 2022, Yasiin reunited with longtime collaborator Talib Kweli for No Fear of Time, the sequel to the duo’s 1998 debut as Black Star. Their most recent joint effort consisted of 13 songs with notable contributions from Black Thought and Yummy Bingham. Keeping with both artists’ pattern of unique rollouts, the only way the album could be streamed was through the podcast network Luminary. To date, no plans of transitioning No Fear of Time to music streaming platforms have been revealed.