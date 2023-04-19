Photo: Andrew J Cunningham / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Erykah Badu is coming to a city near you. Today (April 19), the neo-soul legend announced the “Unfollow Me Tour,” which will feature Yasiin Bey as her special guest. Produced by Outback Presents, the 25-city trek begins in San Antonio on June 11 and will make stops in Denver, Boston, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up on July 23 with a homecoming show in Dallas.

Badu’s last body of work was But You Caint Use My Phone, an 11-track mixtape that made landfall in 2015. The project debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 35,000 album-equivalent units moved in its first week. Outside of her own releases, she has delivered rare features on more recent songs like “Yun” by RM, “Lowkey” by Teyana Taylor, “Afro Blue” by Robert Glasper, and more.

Although she hasn’t released new music in quite some time, her sister Koryan has faith that each show on the tour will have no trouble being packed out every night. “One thing I brag about all the time is that my sister is probably the only artist I know who easily sells out arenas despite not having put out an album in almost a decade,” she said in a previous interview with Vogue. “And to me this moment feels like her re-blossoming.”

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for Erykah Badu’s “Unfollow Me Tour” featuring Yasiin Bey down below. Tickets officially go on sale Thursday (April 20) here.

June 11 – San Antonio, TX
June 13 – Glendale, AZ
June 15 – San Diego, CA
June 16 – Las Vegas, NV
June 17 – Los Angeles, CA
June 20 – Sacramento, CA
June 21 – Oakland, CA
June 23 – Seattle, WA
June 26 – Denver, CO
June 28 – St. Louis, MO
June 30 – Saint Paul, MN
July 1 – Chicago, IL
July 2 – Detroit, MI
July 7 – Boston, MA
July 8 – New York, NY
July 9 – Philadelphia, PA
July 11 – Newark, NJ
July 12 – Norfolk, VA
July 13 – Washington, D.C.
July 15 – Atlanta, GA
July 16 – Charlotte, NC
July 18 – Nashville, TN
July 19 – Birmingham, AL
July 21 – Memphis, TN
July 23 – Dallas, TX

Polo G joins Hotboii for new "WTF (Remix)" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Toosii delivers new "Favorite Song" live performance

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Teyana Taylor gets candid about how her real-life experiences helped morph her 'A Thousand and One' character

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Baka Not Nice returns with "Took A Trip" single

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

City Girls' Yung Miami doubles down on summertime for the duo's next album release

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.19.2023

Dinner Party unveils new album 'Enigmatic Society'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.19.2023

Juicy J drops off new "Different Type of Time" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

NLE Choppa links up with Fivio Foreign for new “DOPE” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.19.2023

Rowdy Rebel drops off new "Boppin" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Alicia Keys officially announces "KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023

Killer Mike connects with Andre 3000 and Future on new snippet

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

Offset thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Coachella tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.18.2023

Swizz Beatz teases new JAY-Z and Lil Wayne collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  04.18.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought bring forth 'Glorious Game' album

By Jon Powell
  /  04.18.2023

EST Gee drops new “LIE TO ME SOME MORE" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.18.2023
