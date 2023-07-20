A Black documentary filmmaker has spoken out after taking legal action against the Los Angeles Police Department following an incident involving its officers.
During a recent interview with L.A. Times, Damien Smith opened up about his 2021 encounter with authorities. On Oct. 13 of that year, the California actor arrived at his apartment and found an “uninvited intruder” in his residence, holding his belongings. Although Smith was making a film about police brutality at the time, he called 911. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Smith claimed they tased him three times instead of the intruder.
“I’m still in shock and awe of how this transpired,” Smith told the publishing company. “I’m in such fear of calling the police. … Look what happened to me.” After being tased, police placed him in the back of squad car. Onlooking neighbors informed officers that Smith resided at the property and that they arrested the wrong man. “I’m like, ‘I’m the one who called you.’ They’re like, ‘Shut up,’ speaking to me very disrespectfully,” Smith continued.
Authorities released Smith shortly after verifying he lived at the apartment. Demani Coats, the intruder, was arrested and convicted of burglary in July 2022. “No one apologized,” the entertainer revealed. A month before, the filmmaker filed a lawsuit against L.A. police. Per the suit, Smith suffered injuries to his chest, back and nervous system and also experienced embarrassment and public ridicule. He accused the department of “false arrest, assault and battery and intentional infliction of mental distress, violation of civil rights and inadequate training,” among other claims.
According to the newspaper, it wasn’t until after Smith sued that law enforcement launched an investigation. Authorities declined to release body camera footage and Officer Drake Madison said, “At this time, there is no statement.” “I believe there was a racial component to this whole situation, how the police treated me, how everything was executed,” Smith noted. “I don’t think it would have went down in this manner if I was not African American.”
