On July 28, moviegoers will head into theaters to see Haunted Mansion, a horror-comedy adventure that’s based on an iconic staple at Disney’s theme parks. The film centers around a woman (played by Rosario Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillon), who find themselves in a residence filled with unwelcome guests of the supernatural order. LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and more round out an ensemble cast.

Today (July 19), REVOLT shares an exclusive clip from Haunted Mansion that shows Haddish‘s character, the psychic Harriet, telling a story of an exorcism gone wrong. “[In] 1813, a group of mediums went into the house just a little north of here,” she began. “It took 21 days. They worked their butts off and they got that deceased owner out of there. But they were all found… I’m talkin’ organs on the outside.”

Following reactions of recoil, Haddish‘s Harriet assures those listening that she’ll evict the poltergeists swiftly. “They were a group of amateurs. I am a professional. I’m bonafide and qualified. Certified. And I can get rid of what died,” she declared.

Via press release, director Justin Simien opened up about his inspirations behind Haunted Mansion, which began with firsthand experience on the aforementioned ride. “During a family vacation to Disney World, I was traumatized for life by… the part at the end of Haunted Mansion where a hitchhiking ghost in a mirror appeared to be riding with me out the exit. At 8, I figured it was a trick, but I couldn’t work out how,” he revealed.

“My mother’s family is based in Louisiana and I grew up surrounded in the Black Creole culture,” Simien added. “I understood on a cellular level the cultural underpinnings of a place like New Orleans… I know how stories of ghosts and the paranormal create a sense of tragedy and comfort.”

With that, check out the exclusive preview from Haunted Mansion below.