It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (July 12), viewers can look forward to Tiffany Haddish hitting up “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa, Yung Miami and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands! This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so get ready. Haddish will sit in the hot seat opposite the inquisitive host and of course, fans can expect a hilarious conversation with the comedienne.

Today (July 10), REVOLT released the official trailer to get viewers ready for the chat. In the sneak peek, Tiffany Haddish opened up by playfully letting viewers know they should be careful about coming at her sideways. Haddish told Lee she does her due diligence when she comes across a hater talking negatively about her online. The actress revealed she researches the naysayers, so she can call them out on their hating ways later. Watch up top to see the star hilariously describe her vengeance.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Tiffany Haddish!