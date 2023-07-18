Today (July 19), Mr Eazi officially announced that his long-awaited debut LP will finally be making landfall Oct. 27. To get fans prepared, REVOLT is excited to premiere a new visual for the album’s lead single, “Chop Time, No Friend,” which is titled after a Ghanaian saying that loosely means, “You can’t trouble me.” The track marks the artist’s return to Banku, a unique style that Eazi pioneered and brought to the forefront of African music via the 2017 classic Life is Eazi, Vol. 1 – Accra To Lagos.

The Nigerian-born talent further broke down the song’s subject matter via press release. “It is touching on how people chitchat on me, but I am still focused on my enjoyment,” he said. “It is a celebration of self. I am saying everything I touch turns to gold. You can’t trouble me.”

The accompanying clip for “Chop Time, No Friend” brings viewers to Dakar, Senegal. While there, Eazi catches vibes with a beautiful woman at a beachside residence, shows off his eclectic fashion sense in a clothing shop, and dines with loved ones in a lavish open-air space. At one point, he stands in front of the breathtaking African Renaissance Monument, located in Deux Mamelles.

“I reached out to director Allison Swank Owen, who previously directed my ‘Lagos to London’ documentary in 2018, and we connected with a Senegalese production crew, local artists, creators and influencers,” Eazi exclusively said to REVOLT. “Every scene you see in the video is something real which we did while we were connecting with these creatives in Senegal, just enjoying life.”

Back in May, Mr. Eazi — as part of his ChopLife SoundSystem outfit with DJ Edu — liberated Chop Life, Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles. That project, an ode to the wildly popular Amapiano subgenre, consisted of 14 songs with a wealth of contributions from Ami Faku, 2woshort, Moonchild Sanelly, Focalistic, Nkosazana Daughter, Mellow & Sleazy, DJ Tarico, and more. Press play on “Chop Time, No Friend” below.