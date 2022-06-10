By Regina Cho
  /  06.10.2022

Today (June 10), the wait for new Mr. Eazi tunes is officially over as he makes his return to present a brand new single, “Legalize.” Premiered exclusively with REVOLT, the gorgeous music video is directed by Frederico Mazzarisi and stars his fiancé, Temi Otedola. The new song makes the perfect soundtrack to Mr. Eazi’s day of exploring European sites with his lover as he glides over some production courtesy of Michaël Brun, Nonso Amadi, E Kelly:

Na your love wey dey weak me, na your love wey dey weak me/ I don taya I’m fighting no more, all my life I’ve been searching, all my life I’ve been searching/ Now I’ve found you I’m searching no more, I don’t wanna do no koro baby make we legalize/ My whole world dey stop anytime you look into my eyes, even if you don’t know baby I go make you realize

I no go let you go baby na you be my wife, baby give me your love (Aye ye)/ All your love (Aye ye o) I dey needy your love (Aye ye) all your love ’cause I can’t get enough (Aye ye)/ Enough of your love (Aye ye o) give me your love, all your love (Aye ye)

This year, Mr. Eazi has dished out a few features including verses on “Walangolo” by DJ Neptune and Koshens as well as “I Wanna Run Away” with R3HAB and Wafia. His last full-length project was 2018’s Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 – Lagos to London, which is the official follow-up to 2017’s Life is Eazi, Vol. 1 – Accra to Lagos. Since then, Mr. Eazi has been known for his standout features on tracks like “COMO UN BEBE” by J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “Falling For U” with Blaq Jerzee and Harmonize, and plenty more.

Be sure to press play on Mr. Eazi’s brand new “Legalize” music video down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Mr. Eazi
Music Videos

Trending
Interest

Meet Nedra Ward, the passionate Chicago native creating change through dance and fitness

For Nedra Ward — dancer, community leader, and teacher — dancing is not only her ...
By Jess Sims
  /  06.06.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

Pretty Vee on "Wild N' Out," turning funny to money and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

Pretty Vee joins hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a new episode of “Assets ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.16.2021
View More