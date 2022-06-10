Today (June 10), the wait for new Mr. Eazi tunes is officially over as he makes his return to present a brand new single, “Legalize.” Premiered exclusively with REVOLT, the gorgeous music video is directed by Frederico Mazzarisi and stars his fiancé, Temi Otedola. The new song makes the perfect soundtrack to Mr. Eazi’s day of exploring European sites with his lover as he glides over some production courtesy of Michaël Brun, Nonso Amadi, E Kelly:

Na your love wey dey weak me, na your love wey dey weak me/ I don taya I’m fighting no more, all my life I’ve been searching, all my life I’ve been searching/ Now I’ve found you I’m searching no more, I don’t wanna do no koro baby make we legalize/ My whole world dey stop anytime you look into my eyes, even if you don’t know baby I go make you realize

I no go let you go baby na you be my wife, baby give me your love (Aye ye)/ All your love (Aye ye o) I dey needy your love (Aye ye) all your love ’cause I can’t get enough (Aye ye)/ Enough of your love (Aye ye o) give me your love, all your love (Aye ye)

This year, Mr. Eazi has dished out a few features including verses on “Walangolo” by DJ Neptune and Koshens as well as “I Wanna Run Away” with R3HAB and Wafia. His last full-length project was 2018’s Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 – Lagos to London, which is the official follow-up to 2017’s Life is Eazi, Vol. 1 – Accra to Lagos. Since then, Mr. Eazi has been known for his standout features on tracks like “COMO UN BEBE” by J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “Falling For U” with Blaq Jerzee and Harmonize, and plenty more.

Be sure to press play on Mr. Eazi’s brand new “Legalize” music video down below.