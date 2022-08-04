By Regina Cho
  /  08.04.2022

Back in June, Mr. Eazi officially made his return to present a brand new single, “Legalize,” premiered exclusively with REVOLT. Yesterday (Aug. 3), the afrobeats star circled back with his official follow-up track titled “Personal Baby.” Both offerings are taken from his forthcoming debut album. On the new song, he taps back into his signature Banku Music sound over some production by the Grammy-winning Nigerian hitmaker Kel-P:

My personal baby do personal tin for me (do personal tin for me), she a killer for me (she a killer for me), she do whatever just for me (do whatever just for me)/ Me I no go let go, girl you dey my mind every f**king time and when I’m feeling so low/ You dey make I smile always dey on time, and I no fit lef you

You go be my wife till the day I die, she make we go slow or make we go faster/ My personal baby do personal tin for me (do personal tin for me), she a killer for me (she a killer for me)/ She do whatever just for me, my personal baby do personal tin for me (do personal tin for me)

So far this year, Mr. Eazi has dished out a few features including verses on “Walangolo” by DJ Neptune and Koshens as well as “I Wanna Run Away” with R3HAB and Wafia. His last full-length project was 2018’s Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 – Lagos to London, which is the official follow-up to 2017’s Life is Eazi, Vol. 1 – Accra to Lagos. Since then, Mr. Eazi has been known for his standout features on tracks like “COMO UN BEBE” by J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “Falling For U” with Blaq Jerzee and Harmonize, and plenty more.

Be sure to tap into Mr. Eazi’s brand new single “Personal Baby.”

 

