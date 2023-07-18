Maybe Tomorrow (MT), the Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand, returns for its second sneaker collab with Saucony Originals. After delivering the Aesop “Tortoise and Hare” fable-inspired offering that included two pairs of shoes last year, this new project sees the young brand go in a different direction. Inspired by creativity and storytelling, MT and its founder, Mark Nguyen, reintroduce the original Jazz Court as its base for this highly customizable and unique offering that enables you to make a statement and showcase your style by way of a complete DIY, blank canvas. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.
At its core, the MT Jazz Court is a versatile, all-white, undyed canvas pair with nods to the heritage of the company. Its lightweight upper is minimal with a round-toe silhouette and the signature eyelet, interchangeable in this pair, is a detailed stripe at the shoe side. Its lightly tanned midsole and outsole offset the sneaker in a contrasting way, while the insole features logo branding from both companies with a line available for a unique signature. Finishing details include Maybe Tomorrow’s safety pin emblem at the side and its logo spelled out on both back heels. The shoe comes with various pens, markers, and accessories, allowing you to either draw atop the upper or add pins as you see fit. It also features red, blue, and green-colored strips, which can be placed underneath the Jazz stripes at the side.
To celebrate its release, Maybe Tomorrow and Saucony held a shoe design contest and a DIY workshop in the neighborhood of Torrance, California, which is the hometown of its founder. The area as well as his upbringing inspired the ethos of this collab.
What are your thoughts on the latest offering from Maybe Tomorrow and Saucony Originals? Would you leave them untouched?
The Saucony x Maybe Tomorrow Jazz Court “DIY” was released on July 14 for $110 and is available now at saucony.com and select retailers.
