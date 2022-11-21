Maybe Tomorrow, the streetwear brand co-founded by creative polymath Mark Nguyen (aka MarkLaShark), has teamed up with Saucony on its first foray into sneaker design. The result is a sneaker capsule titled “Better Together” inspired by the classic Aesop fable “The Tortoise and the Hare” that reimagines the 3D Grid Hurricane as the tortoise and the Shadow 6000 as the hare. However, instead of competing to the finish line like in the fable, this capsule is inspired by working together towards a common goal. Focusing on the Shadow 6000, you can see how it was reimagined to resemble the character that influenced it.

Texture and its different variations are a huge focal point in the gray and white Shadow 6000, as it has hairy gray suede overlays throughout the sneaker including its upper, toe cap, and heel. What’s interesting is how the suede overlays mimic the state of a hare’s actual pelt with the toe cap resembling wet fur and other parts of its upper resembling dry fur. Even its fuzzy laces add to its hare aesthetic, while its white midsole sits on a complementing salmon-colored outsole. Branding comes in the form of an MT logo intertwined with joining hands and a small hare on the perforated tongue, “Saucony” written on its midsole, and the words “Maybe Tomorrow” written on their respective heel counters.

The sneaker details are almost outdone by its packaging, which includes a decorative trail-like sneaker box that features the tortoise and the hare conjoined to form one silhouette and dual logos from both Maybe Tomorrow and Saucony. Another signature of the Maybe Tomorrow brand is a beanie hat with a safety pin fastened through the brim. On the sneaker box, the safety pin is fastened through the Saucony logo with two miniature beanie hats included to tie everything together.

Which pair will you be copping?

The Maybe Tomorrow x Saucony “Better Together” Capsule will be available to purchase via Maybe Tomorrow on Nov. 25 with a global release set for Dec. 1. The 3D Grid Hurricane will retail for $160, and the Shadow 6000 will be priced at $150.