New York City-based fashion brand Aimé Leon Dore (ALD) and New Balance teamed up again for another installment in their popular 650 series. After relaunching the 650 silhouette in 2021, ALD is now releasing the style in three new colorways to coincide with the Mulberry Classic Hoops Tournament. The competition was put together by the brand to continue to foster its relationship with basketball and NYC culture, which is a major source of inspiration for the company’s founder, Teddy Santis. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review of the blue colorway, which is my pick of the collab.

The latest ALD x New Balance 650 features tumbled leather overlays with perforated details and baby blue highlights throughout the upper and inside the shoe. It also incorporates mesh underlays at the collar, tongue, and signature “N” logo with a rubber cupsole midsole and brown gum rubber outsole. Co-branded logos can be found on the tongue and sock liner with the New Balance logo written out at the ankle collar strap. Finishing details include three pairs of laces and a white co-branded sneaker box.

In addition to the sneaker release, ALD and New Balance tapped into their core output with a Mulberry Classic clothing collection to support the tournament and the Lower East Side community. The collection includes traditional basketball aesthetic pieces like warm-up shirts, shorts, pants, a reversible jersey, full line of sweats and other casual items in the color palette of the three releases.

What are your thoughts about the latest Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance collab? Which colorway would you choose?