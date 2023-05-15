Aimé Leon Dore (ALD), the clothing line based in Queens, N.Y., is no stranger to New Balance sneaker collabs. From the beginning of their partnership in 2019, ALD founder and creative director Teddy Santis has been able to create a fresh take on classic New Balance designs, including popular models such as the 997, 990, and hypebeast favorite, the 550. Not an easy feat alongside his work as the head of New Balance’s “Made in the USA” division. For their first sneaker collab of the year, ALD puts a unique spin on the runners’ classic: The New Balance 860v2.

The three-pack release of the ALD x NB 860v2s is predominantly mesh with synthetic overlays. For the “Olive” pair, the overlay colors include green, tan, and reflective silver with honeycomb mesh throughout the sneaker. A copper toe cap and a white midsole complete the design of the lightweight shoe known for its comfortability. Branding comes in the form of the ALD tag on the tongue and classic co-branded inserts in addition to ALD‘s floral crest logo at the heel. The final packaging includes a forest green sneaker box with additional co-branded logos.

For marketing, ALD and New Balance drew inspiration from the 860v2s’ running origins with a Forrest Gump-style promotional video. The video stars skateboarder-turned-artist Steve Olson running and outpacing other runners in a tracksuit from the capsule collection designed to coincide with the sneakers. Other standout options from the collection include fashionable running essentials such as racing singlets, shorts, and even a marathon poncho for rainy runs.