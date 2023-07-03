It has been 39 years since the first release of the Nike Mac Attack OG, the signature silhouette from tennis legend John McEnroe and the Swoosh brand. First released in 1984, this retro rerelease follows the latest Nike trend of reviving classic styles and silhouettes from the archives.

Backed by a “Rebel Like The OG” ad campaign featuring McEnroe, himself, and the ultimate hype consignor Travis Scott on a tennis court, Nike hopes to usher in new demand for the archival silhouette, and by the looks of it, it’s working! Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review below.

The return of the Mac Attack OG stays true to the original with its high-top design. Its upper consists of mesh and leather overlays in light smoke grey with its signature Swoosh contrasting in black matching its heel clip, collar, and mesh inserts along the toe box. One of the Mac Attack’s signature details is its checkerboard patterned tongue label and matching checkerboard sneaker box. Finishing details include grey sneaker laces, grey insole, and outer sole, which favors Minecraft detailing.

Although this is the Mac Attack’s first rerelease, interest in the silhouette has been a long time coming for sneaker enthusiasts, and with notables like LeBron James and the “SICKO MODE” artist on board, success seems imminent. The Mac Attack also seems poised for exclusive collaborations since Scott has been spotted in a unique version featuring his signature backward Swoosh and sneaker store Social Status, which teases an exclusive colorway and drop for the future.

The Nike Attack OG “Light Smoke Grey” was released on June 23 for $120 and is available now at various Nike retailers such as SNKRS.

What are your thoughts on the Nike Mac Attack? Are you interested in this new Nike era? Let us know!