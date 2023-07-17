Nicki Minaj seemingly enjoys engaging with her Barbz on social media, especially when she’s dropping a few facts unknown to her fans.

On Sunday (July 16), a Twitter user posted a poll of Minaj’s 2018 single “Chun-Li” and her recent track “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The person whose handle is listed as CJ then asked his fellow users to choose their fighter. After learning of the poll, the Trinidadian-born lyricist retweeted the post with a few words about her hit songs.

“How dare you?” the Grammy-nominated rapper tweeted. “Chun was written as a single/radio/GAG on an original beat that I helped to create from scratch [with a] producer. The video was the best thing since sliced bread and ‘Anaconda.’ Ruby was written as a calm flex BAR FOR BAR GAG. Don’t do Chun. Don’t you DARE DO CHUN.”