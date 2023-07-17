Friday’s (July 14) episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” provided an assortment of updates relevant to Black culture. Up first was the killing of Ajike “AJ” Owens by her “Karen” neighbor, including words from the late Black mother herself. There was also an in-depth look at the Supreme Court’s attack on affirmative action, chemical hair relaxers potentially killing Black women, and “How to secure the bag” when it comes to gaining financial freedom. Global news anchor Mara S. Campo helmed another informative episode covering topics mainstream media outlets were busy ignoring.
“RBN” obtained newly released bodycam footage that showed Owens describing her fear of Susan Lorincz, the white woman who would gun her down brutally a year later. Numerous neighbors confirmed the deplorable, racist behavior that would brand Lorincz the neighborhood Karen. While Lorincz would incessantly call the cops, during an arraignment this week, she was a no show. Instead, she entered a written plea of not guilty, via her attorney.
Speaking of the judicial system, the Supreme Court ended its latest term with a ruling that essentially gutted affirmative action. The court banned both public and private colleges and universities from giving Black students extra consideration during the admissions process. The rub is most universities are not hitting their diversity targets. Black people reportedly make up 13 percent of the population of the United States, but only 6 percent of top-tier universities. Nevertheless, one of the proponents of the ruling was Justice Clarence Thomas, who called affirmative action “rudderless race-based preferences” in his opinion, despite reportedly benefitting from equal opportunity measures and affirmative action himself.
Unfortunately, Thomas looks at affirmative action as an affront, rather than a correction of the country’s problematic past. “Affirmative action means removing the barriers for qualified students,” said attorney Joy Wright. “So, it has always been about the student is qualified to get into the institution — they meet all the requirements, and then race is one of the factors that is considered among the other factors.”
The irony is that affirmative action will still continue since only race is banned in considering admission. That means factors like geography, financial aid and legacy are still on the table. The SCOTUS didn’t take issue with those spots, so legacy preferences remain intact, a factor that overwhelmingly benefits white people. It seems highly preferential, and it’s clear why. Consider this — many of these institutions of higher learning didn’t even begin admitting Black students until the ’50s, and that was only because federal courts forced them to. What will the SCOTUS roll back next?
Switching gears, “RBN” broke down whether or not chemical hair relaxers are killing Black women. Unfortunately, cancer-causing agents may be in the beauty routines of millions. Although demand for relaxers has dropped as more Black women have been embracing their curls, the product is possibly making a comeback, and it could be a major cause for health concerns since research suggests relaxers can lead to cancer and uterine fibroids. Jenny Mitchell got her first relaxer at 8 years old with touch-ups every few months for 20 years. At 28, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. “I am the first voice of many voices to come,” said Mitchell, who is now suing relaxer manufacturers like L’Oréal and Soft Sheen, claiming their products are full of cancer-causing chemicals. “Stand up to these companies and say no more,” she added.
In her class-action lawsuit, Mitchell claimed her cancer was caused by “regular and prolonged exposure to phthalates and other endocrine disrupting chemicals” found in the defendants’ hair care products. Besides uterine cancer, according to a Black woman’s health study, uterine fibroids are also linked to relaxers. The hair straighteners are believed to have endocrine disruptors, which are chemicals that can bind to parts of your body — like your breast or uterus — that make you more likely to develop cancer. Nearly 80 percent of Black women will end up with fibroids, and it is believed the same endocrine disruptors in hair straighteners promote the growth of these tumors.
But despite sales of relaxers in the Black hair care industry reportedly dropping 26.2 percent between 2010 and 2017, half of Black women still use them. Add Black women feeling they need to wear their hair straight in a job interview to be successful, and the struggles are clear as day. Many continue to join the class-action lawsuit while Black congresswomen like Ayana Pressley of Massachusetts have asked the FDA to fully evaluate the safety of chemical relaxers.
More informational content from “RBN” included REVOLT business correspondent Akilah Ffriend spotlighting what Black people need to do to close the wealth gap and raise the community’s financial IQ. Ffriend spoke with real estate investor and developer Benaisha Poole Watson, who shared a ton of insight on how to build wealth and keep it.
Be sure to watch new episodes of “REVOLT Black News Weekly” every Friday at 5 p.m. ET via REVOLT’s app. Plus, tune into a quick clip below.
Are Relaxers Killing Black Women?
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Boosie Badazz reacts to video of Island Boys kissing
Trending
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Janelle Monáe bares her soul and more at ESSENCE Fest and fans are here for it
The ‘Age of Pleasure’ artist treated fans to an eyeful when she purposely showed her breast at ESSENCE Fest.