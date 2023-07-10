The thieves are on one lately! Damson Idris’ Los Angeles home was burglarized earlier this month while the actor was in England filming the upcoming Formula 1 racing movie. According to TMZ, the suspects managed to break inside of his home last Monday (July 3) by smashing in a glass door. Cops revealed that they left with a small safe, but unfortunately for the criminals, the items inside of it were only worth about $500. It is not exactly clear what was in the safe.

Cops told the media outlet that the thieves actually did more monetary damage by breaking in. The cost of repairing the damages in Idris’ home were estimated to be approximately $2,000. No arrests have been made, but the Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating the incident as they currently recover security footage.

REVOLT recently reported that Tina Knowles-Lawson also had her Los Angeles home broken into last Wednesday (July 5), making her another victim of burglary. According to TMZ, no one was home at the time, but someone from the fashion designer’s team stopped by while she was out of town and discovered a safe that had more than $1 million in cash and jewelry inside was missing. Cops are currently investigating the incident as they look for surveillance videos and talk to some of Knowles-Lawson’s neighbors for leads.

Back in April, Deadline announced that Idris was tapped to co-star alongside Brad Pitt in the untitled F1 movie directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is set to showcase “Pitt as a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and take his final stab at glory on the track as the younger driver’s teammate,” according to the outlet.