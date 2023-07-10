Prayers up for Momma Dee!

The “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star is currently recovering from minor injuries after a hit-and-run accident in Atlanta, Georgia. Momma Dee told TMZ that she was outside a Sephora when a Black Ford Sedan allegedly ran into her car while it was parked on a busy street last Wednesday (July 5). According to the reality star, the driver continued to speed off after the crash. “The lady just left. She hit me and ran,” she told the outlet.

Medical professionals responded to the scene where Momma Dee was left with bumps, bruises, and scratches. TMZ obtained video of the actress being treated in the ambulance, photos of the damage done to her car, as well as her injuries, which you can visibly see on her arm. She also told the site that police are working on locating the person responsible for this unfortunate incident.

The 59-year-old is the mother to Lil Scrappy. She has appeared as a supporting cast member on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” with her son since the premiere in 2012. During her time on the reality show, she embarked on a music career, releasing singles like “I Deserve” and “In That Order,” which featured and was produced by her cousin Yung Joc. In 2016, she also embarked on her acting career, appearing in the film The Products of the American Ghetto and web series “About Justin,” a spin-off of the show “About Him.”