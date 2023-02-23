A main focal point of Joc’s storyline on reality shows has been his turbulent love life. That pivoted when the actor brought then-fiancée, and now-wife, Kendra Robinson, onto season eight of “Love and Hip Hop.” Robinson is a criminal defense lawyer who was not easily swayed by Joc’s charm and status. She is also someone who he considers to be his anchor. Big Bank asked the beloved entertainer how he knew he was ready to be married for a second time. “When you stop focusing on all the s**t going on in the world, and you find something that centers you, man, you become so powerful,” Joc responded. There was drama and rumors that created chaos around their on-screen relationship. However, building and maintaining trust was of the utmost importance to the father of six.

Moreover, the “Big Facts” team was extremely inquisitive about the “who and what” of Yung Joc’s music career. Several names were mentioned when speaking about why certain business encounters didn’t play out how they should have, including former managers Big Block and Rico Brooks, 2 Chainz, Pierre “P” Thomas of QC, and a few more. Without placing blame on anyone, he shared background stories of how some deals didn’t go as planned, the money getting funny in certain situations, and relationships diminishing. He clarified that there is no bad blood between anyone, but noted that ego and sensitive emotions played a major role in his decision to quit rap overall.

Furthermore, DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade couldn’t conduct this interview without mentioning Yung Joc’s various viral moments. For example, when Joc changed his hairstyle to a low blonde cut, and the media compared his look to comedian Luenell; as well as 42 Dugg’s infamous “Before I go broke like Joc” lyric on “We Paid.” As they discussed the details of each moment, the successful radio host was very lighthearted and revealed that he doesn’t take any of it personally because he is confident and doesn’t care what people think of him.

As the serial entrepreneur continues to add to his successful portfolio, he told Big Bank that his purpose in life is to inspire the aspiring. “You know why… because it’s a lot of n**gas who done took off, but can’t take off again. Everything I ever did done took off. That’s me humbly speaking.”

If you enjoyed the recap of this week’s “Big Facts,” make sure you stay tuned in for new episodes every week. Also, don’t forget to watch the latest show here.