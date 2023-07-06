The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has made a pair of moves since a video showed a deputy assaulting a Black woman. Since the June 24 incident, the department has released bodycam footage from the involved officers and removed both from field duty.

According to CNN, the latest information comes as the police force continues its investigation into the encounter. After releasing the footage to the public, the department spoke briefly about its context. “As deputies attempted to detain the individuals described by store security personnel, the encounter escalated into a use of force incident that was captured by a community member with a cell phone camera,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release. “The video is disturbing.”

Yesterday (July 5), Robert Luna, a county sheriff, stated, “I have seen the video – both the video collected by the community member and our body-worn camera footage that we put out Monday night. And it’s disturbing. There’s no ifs and buts about it.”