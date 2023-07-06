Earlier today, Hits Daily Double reported on the sales projections for Lil Uzi Vert‘s new body of work, Pink Tape. If correct, the genre-bending effort is expected to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 with 165,000 first-week album-equivalent units. That would both dethrone Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time (which held the position for 15 straight weeks) and earn hip hop its first No. 1 on the aforementioned chart in 2023.

Pink Tape was unveiled to the world last Friday (June 30) with 26 songs and additional features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver, and BABYMETAL. Don Cannon, Arca, BNYX, Oogie Mane, Cubeatz, WondaGurl, Ken Carson, Rick Rubin, Maaly Raw, Kobametal, Wheezy, Charlie Handsome, Brandon Finessin, and more contributed to the overall production. The project was led by 2022’s “Just Wanna Rock,” a Jersey club-inspired cut that landed on singles charts around the world and crossed the double platinum mark.

Back in 2020, Uzi’s sophomore LP, Eternal Atake, peaked at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Subsequent releases like Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2 (the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake), Pluto × Baby Pluto with Future, and the RED & WHITE EP kept the Philadelphia star on the forefront.

In a recent interview with 032c, Uzi opened up about changing their gender pronouns and whether it was a brave move to do so as a member of the rap community. “Bravery has only a 10 percent chance of living. I’m not brave at all,” they explained. “I just think good product is good product. Think about fashion. Gay and trans designers are some of the biggest talents out there, and gangster-a** guys wear their stuff without a thought. What you make is what matters, not how you identify.”