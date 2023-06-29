On today’s (June 29) episode of “Big Facts,” DJ Scream, Big Bank, and Baby Jade sat with professional basketball player Lou Will. Drafted right after high school, the famed athlete started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently played for the Atlanta Hawks. Although not officially retired, he is focused on being more present for his children during their most impressionable years. “I just got to a point in my life where it was either about my career or being there for my kids. I ain’t all the way retired; that’s just what was more important to me,” explained the father of three. Lou Will has also taken time away from the game to wear his executive hat in the music industry and is currently working with singer-songwriter Akeem Ali.

The Memphis-born 36-year-old has 18 years of professional basketball under his belt and had a lot of knowledge to share with younger players looking to get drafted. In the era of social media, he encouraged new draftees to be situationally aware and to understand their value. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year emphasized the notion that the way players live off the court will impact their funds and endorsement opportunities. “Just understand you’re under scrutiny at all times. Half of [the job] is who you are outside of the court. That’s why the Ja [Morant] s**t is so big; everybody loves him. If he was a nobody, it would just be a blip on the screen,” asserted the star guard.

Moreover, Will recalled the time a Philadelphia coat drive he spearheaded with Meek Mill saved him from an armed robbery. The two donated $10,000 each and purchased coats, gloves, and a U-Haul to disperse goods throughout the city. Just as he gave his security the OK to go home, the burglar tapped on his car window and told him to get out of the car. Rather than getting out, Lou instinctively rolled down his window. “That ni**a looked at me and said, ‘I can’t even do it to you, bruh. You do too much for my community.’ Buddy said he didn’t want to rob me because of [the coat drive],” the baller revealed.

Additionally, Baby Jade inquired about his past polygamous relationship. With the women being the mothers of his children, he assured the “Big Facts” team that the relationship had been ongoing for years before it ever got to social media. Once the news became public knowledge, the misdirected narrative and constant attention eventually led to its demise. Big Bank was curious as to how the three-way encounter worked out. “That s**t expensive. Everything come in twos. It sound good, but that s**t expensive,” the veteran player replied.

In conclusion, Will had a gem he wanted to share with new players: “Keep your nose clean and mind your business. That’s been very beneficial to me, staying out of s**t that got nothing to do with me,” he said.

If you liked the recap of this week’s “Big Facts,” make sure you stay tuned in for new episodes every week. Also, don’t forget to watch the latest show with Lou Will, right here.