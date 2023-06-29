A freak accident on an airport walkway in Thailand has left a woman without her left leg. The incident occurred yesterday, which would be Thursday (June 29) in Thailand and Wednesday (June 28) here in the United States.

According to CBS News, as the 57-year-old woman attempted to make a morning flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province, her leg somehow became trapped in the walkway in Terminal 2 of the building. Fellow passengers and airport officials tried their best to free the woman to no avail. Her left leg had to be amputated above the knee to safely get her out.

Following the unexpected accident, authorities held a press conference to discuss the matter. “On behalf of the Don Mueang International Airport, I’d like to express my deepest condolences regarding the accident. I’d like to insist that we will ensure that no such accident will happen again,” Don Mueang Airport Director Karun Thanakuljeerapat said to journalists. Thanakuljeerapat vowed that the airport would cover all medical costs associated with the woman’s horrific walkway injury. CBS News noted that the first hospital she was sent to was unable to reattach her leg, so she went to another facility with hopes it could be done there. Unfortunately, the procedure was not successful.

The airport walkway where the woman was severely injured was manufactured by the Japanese company Hitachi and installed in 1996. Thanakuljeerapat claimed the building’s walkways are checked daily by staff and said more thorough inspections take place monthly. For now, there is a plan to update the motorized paths in 2025. In 2019, there was a similar but less catastrophic incident in Terminal 1. A patron’s shoe was snatched from their foot as they used the walkway, and the clothing item was damaged. Authorities said that area of the airport was closed briefly to allow for repairs and opened about an hour later.